Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives $34.86 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital cut their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,633,009.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,600. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,694,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,039,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 13.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after buying an additional 127,600 shares during the period.

Shares of GPRE stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $33.75. 5,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,447. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.70. Green Plains has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $34.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.88.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

