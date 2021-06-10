Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO Sells $85,301.00 in Stock

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Greenlane stock opened at $4.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $372.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.43. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. On average, research analysts predict that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

GNLN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Greenlane by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greenlane by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Greenlane by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 23,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

