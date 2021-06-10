Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Greif (NYSE:GEF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Greif updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $1.110-1.150 EPS.

GEF traded up $1.77 on Thursday, reaching $61.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,323. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $66.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Get Greif alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.66%.

In related news, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.18 per share, for a total transaction of $414,260.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $4,157,986.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.