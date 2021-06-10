Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 150 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 539.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

NYSE MTB traded down $2.46 on Thursday, hitting $155.20. 15,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.25. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $88.48 and a 52 week high of $168.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

