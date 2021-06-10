Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 15,445 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,079 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 15,445 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up about 5.5% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $26,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,084,513,000 after buying an additional 3,600,480 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,154,422 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,876,735,000 after buying an additional 876,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,439,277,000 after buying an additional 179,412 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.00. The stock had a trading volume of 228,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,483. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.10 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

