Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Shares Acquired by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Griffon were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,128,000 after purchasing an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $10,567,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,912,000 after purchasing an additional 405,574 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,644,000 after purchasing an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $3,972,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFF stock opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $29.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.97.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.75%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.60.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

