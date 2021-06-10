Grin Reaches Market Cap of $29.27 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $29.27 million and approximately $4.86 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,864.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.66 or 0.06807653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.43 or 0.01651774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00454586 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.20 or 0.00158991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.94 or 0.00741959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.12 or 0.00451929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.61 or 0.00379281 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 75,406,680 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

