Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 4%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.12. 23,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,205,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TV. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0881 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
