Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Down 4%

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) shares fell 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.88 and last traded at $14.12. 23,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,205,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TV. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.37.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0881 dividend. This is a positive change from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter worth $91,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

