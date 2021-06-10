Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Trading Down 4.5%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) traded down 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 1,207 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 37,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

