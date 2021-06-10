Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon Sells 2,715 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) CEO Christopher Simon sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $149,569.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 19th, Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $56,514.56.

On Monday, May 17th, Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of Haemonetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $53,507.32.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $58.33 on Thursday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Haemonetics by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Haemonetics by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,570,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Haemonetics by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,483 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,426,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

