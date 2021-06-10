HAPI (HAPI) Market Cap Tops $11.75 Million

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 10th. HAPI has a market capitalization of $11.75 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One HAPI coin can currently be bought for approximately $65.19 or 0.00176634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00023331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.66 or 0.00857935 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00047449 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.18 or 0.08513228 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI (HAPI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 9th, 2021. HAPI’s total supply is 231,621 coins and its circulating supply is 180,223 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

According to CryptoCompare, “HAPI is an on-chain cybersecurity protocol to create trustless Oracles. If connected to HAPI, any CEX like Coinbase or Binance will be warned in case stolen funds are deposited on their platform. An exchange will be able to block those funds until the situation is resolved. With the HAPI smart contract and the Oracle DEXs like Uniswap, Sushiswap will be able to identify suspicious wallet addresses and reject any transaction request to prevent money laundering. With a decentralized security audit database, DEXs and CEXs can access info on whether the specific smart contract has undergone a security audit. If not audited, the crypto exchange can notify the trader on possible risks or even impose a limit for buy/sell order amount, or restrict any operations with such high-risk tokens. “

HAPI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HAPI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HAPI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HAPI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

