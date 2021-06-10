HARD Protocol (HARD) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $348.87 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 93.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $79.36 million and $348.87 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00003421 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded up 59.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00192377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.20 or 0.00201177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.92 or 0.01288715 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,689.87 or 1.00833175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002915 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,750,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

