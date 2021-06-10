Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,682 ($21.98). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,659.50 ($21.68), with a volume of 471,448 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,774.88 ($23.19).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,672.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of £7.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

