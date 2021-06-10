Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $70.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.20 million to $71.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $300.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 156.10.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.