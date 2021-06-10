Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.65 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) will announce sales of $70.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.20 million to $71.10 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full-year sales of $300.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.40 million to $310.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $520.40 million, with estimates ranging from $444.20 million to $596.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRMY stock opened at $32.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Harmony Biosciences has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 156.10.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harmony Biosciences (HRMY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.