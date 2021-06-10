Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Hayward in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Hayward to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.57.

Get Hayward alerts:

HAYW opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Hayward has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $26.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03.

In other news, Director Lawrence Harris Silber bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,352 shares in the company, valued at $124,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Eifion Jones bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $110,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $442,000.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $169,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $55,976,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $2,346,000. CCMP Capital GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $1,226,469,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $6,752,000. 50.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.