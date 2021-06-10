Head-To-Head Analysis: Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) and Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starwood Property Trust has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

86.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Starwood Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Starwood Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Investment and Management $151.45 million 7.53 -$5.04 million N/A N/A Starwood Property Trust $1.14 billion 6.71 $331.69 million $1.87 14.21

Starwood Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Apartment Investment and Management.

Dividends

Apartment Investment and Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.0%. Starwood Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Starwood Property Trust pays out 102.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Starwood Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Investment and Management and Starwood Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Investment and Management 17.37% 0.45% 0.12% Starwood Property Trust 45.90% 11.02% 0.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Apartment Investment and Management and Starwood Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Investment and Management 1 7 1 0 2.00 Starwood Property Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Apartment Investment and Management currently has a consensus price target of $39.83, suggesting a potential upside of 424.12%. Starwood Property Trust has a consensus price target of $24.70, suggesting a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Starwood Property Trust.

Summary

Starwood Property Trust beats Apartment Investment and Management on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco is traded on the New York Stock Exchange as AIV. For more information about Aimco, please visit our website www.aimco.com.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments. The Infrastructure lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages infrastructure debt investments. The Property segment engages primarily in the acquiring and managing equity interests in stabilized commercial real estate properties, including multi-family properties. The Investing and Servicing segment manages and works out problem assets; acquires and manages unrated, investment grade, and non-investment grade rated CMBS, including subordinated interests of securitization and re-securitization transactions; originates conduit loans for the primary purpose of selling these loans into securitization transactions; and acquires commercial real estate assets, including properties acquired from CMBS trusts. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

