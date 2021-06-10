Head-To-Head Analysis: TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) and OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) and TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OFS Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFS Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TAAT Global Alternatives 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

OFS Capital has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAAT Global Alternatives has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFS Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFS Capital 92.88% 7.19% 2.23% TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of OFS Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of OFS Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OFS Capital and TAAT Global Alternatives’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFS Capital $45.47 million 2.91 $3.69 million $0.92 10.73 TAAT Global Alternatives N/A N/A -$350,000.00 N/A N/A

OFS Capital has higher revenue and earnings than TAAT Global Alternatives.

Summary

OFS Capital beats TAAT Global Alternatives on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies. It invests in the aerospace and defense, business services, consumer products and services, food and beverage, health care services, specialty chemicals, transportation and logistics, value added distribution, franchising, and industrial and niche manufacturing sectors. The firm invests in companies based in United States. It seeks to invest between $5 million and $20 million, revenues between $10 million and $200 million, Annual EBITDA more than $3 million, and Enterprise value between $10 million and $500 million. The firm seeks to invest in companies with debt investment values between $5 million and $25 million. The fund uses senior secured, unitranche loans, first-lien, second-lien, subordinated/ mezzanine loans, warrants, and preferred equity securities and common equity securities. It prefers to take a minority stake in the investments made. It also co-invests with its partners for additional capital.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc., through its subsidiary, TAAT International LLC, manufactures and distributes hemp cigarettes under the Wild Hemp brand name in Canada and the United States. The company was formerly known as TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. and changed its name to TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. in April 2021. TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

