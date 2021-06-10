Head to Head Comparison: Grid Dynamics (GDYN) vs. Its Rivals

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ: GDYN) is one of 318 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Grid Dynamics to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grid Dynamics $111.28 million -$12.60 million 110.86 Grid Dynamics Competitors $1.90 billion $320.23 million 52.61

Grid Dynamics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grid Dynamics. Grid Dynamics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Grid Dynamics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grid Dynamics 0 0 6 0 3.00 Grid Dynamics Competitors 2160 11320 21162 607 2.57

Grid Dynamics currently has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 14.37%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 14.33%. Given Grid Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grid Dynamics is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Grid Dynamics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grid Dynamics -8.53% 3.61% 3.33% Grid Dynamics Competitors -39.81% -62.75% -3.61%

Volatility & Risk

Grid Dynamics has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grid Dynamics’ competitors have a beta of -21.20, suggesting that their average share price is 2,220% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.7% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Grid Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grid Dynamics beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms. The company offers technical consulting, software design, development, testing, and internet service operations services. It serves customers that operate in the retail, technology and media, consumer packaged goods/manufacturing, and financial services sectors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

