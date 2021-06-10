Head to Head Contrast: Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) vs. Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI)

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) and Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Cerecor shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of Applied Molecular Transport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.7% of Cerecor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Molecular Transport and Cerecor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Molecular Transport 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cerecor 0 0 4 0 3.00

Applied Molecular Transport currently has a consensus target price of $68.75, suggesting a potential upside of 51.43%. Cerecor has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.61%. Given Cerecor’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cerecor is more favorable than Applied Molecular Transport.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Cerecor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Molecular Transport N/A -51.27% -48.04% Cerecor -1,653.76% -193.20% -120.48%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Molecular Transport and Cerecor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Molecular Transport N/A N/A -$66.56 million ($2.91) -15.60 Cerecor $6.70 million 50.73 -$63.50 million ($0.57) -6.25

Cerecor has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Molecular Transport. Applied Molecular Transport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cerecor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cerecor beats Applied Molecular Transport on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications. It is also involved in developing AMT-126, a GI-selective oral fusion of interleukin 22, which is in a Phase Ia clinical trial for diseases related to intestinal epithelium barrier function defects. The company, through its technology platform, designs and develops various oral biologic therapeutic modalities, such as peptides, proteins, antibodies, antibody fragments, and ribonucleic acid therapeutics. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Cerecor

Cerecor Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company develops monosaccharide therapies for the treatment of congenital disorders of glycosylation, such as CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803. It is also involved in the developing of CERC-007, an anti-IL-18 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult onset stills disease and multiple myeloma, as well as for the treatment of systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis; CERC-006, an oral mTORC1/2 inhibitor to treat complex lymphatic malformations; and CERC-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as for the treatment of pediatric-onset Crohn's diseases. In addition, the company offers Millipred, an oral prednisolone for the treatment of inflammatory conditions, such as arthritis, blood disorders, immune system disorders, skin and eye conditions, respiratory disorders, cancer, and severe allergies. Cerecor Inc. has a collaboration agreement with The Frontiers in Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation Consortium on pivotal trial of CERC-801 for the treatment of Phosphoglucomutase-1 deficiency related congenital disorders of glycosylation. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

