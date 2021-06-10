Head-To-Head Contrast: Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) versus NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) and NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and NVIDIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxeon Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A NVIDIA 27.66% 37.98% 22.08%

This table compares Maxeon Solar Technologies and NVIDIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxeon Solar Technologies $844.84 million 0.73 -$142.63 million ($5.82) -3.08 NVIDIA $16.68 billion 25.94 $4.33 billion $8.24 84.26

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Maxeon Solar Technologies. Maxeon Solar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NVIDIA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Maxeon Solar Technologies and NVIDIA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxeon Solar Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00 NVIDIA 0 3 28 1 2.94

Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. NVIDIA has a consensus price target of $662.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.58%. Given Maxeon Solar Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Maxeon Solar Technologies is more favorable than NVIDIA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.8% of Maxeon Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of NVIDIA shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of NVIDIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NVIDIA beats Maxeon Solar Technologies on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems. The Compute & Networking segment offers Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; and Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. NVIDIA Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

