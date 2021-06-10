Head-To-Head Contrast: Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.08% -62.64% Spectrum Pharmaceuticals N/A -119.74% -82.34%

Risk & Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Tonix Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 207.69%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 124.65%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.46 million ($0.55) -2.36 Spectrum Pharmaceuticals $109.33 million 6.41 -$160.87 million ($1.38) -3.14

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Spectrum Pharmaceuticals. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals beats Spectrum Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions. The company's lead vaccine candidate is TNX-1800, a live replicating vaccine based on the horsepox viral vector platform to protect against COVID-19. Its vaccines also comprise TNX-801, a live horsepox virus vaccine to protect against smallpox and monkeypox and serves as the vector platform; and TNX-2300 for the prevention of COVID-19. The company's lead CNS candidate is TNX-102 SL, a sublingual tablet formulation of cyclobenzaprine for fibromyalgia, and for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease, posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and alcohol use disorder. Its products include TNX-1300 for the treatment of cocaine intoxication; TNX-601 CR for depression disorder, PTSD, and neurocognitive dysfunction from corticosteroids; and TNX-1900 for migraine and craniofacial pain treatment. Its preclinical pipeline includes TNX-1600 for PTSD, depression, and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; TNX-1700 for gastric and pancreatic cancers; TNX-701 for radioprotection; TNX-1200, a smallpox vaccine; TNX-1500, a monoclonal antibody anti-CD40-L for organ transplant rejection autoimmunity; and TNX-2900, an intranasal potentiated oxytocin for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome. It also develops TNX-2100, a COVID-19 skin test. It has collaboration agreements with Southern Research Institute and the University of Alberta; and Massachusetts General Hospital. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, New Jersey.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. It has co-development, commercialization, and in-license agreements with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.; a patent and technology license agreement with The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; and in-license agreement with ImmunGene, Inc. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

