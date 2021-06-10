Head to Head Review: Lordstown Motors (RIDE) vs. The Competition

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) is one of 51 public companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Lordstown Motors to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lordstown Motors and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lordstown Motors 4 4 1 0 1.67 Lordstown Motors Competitors 917 2284 2602 147 2.33

Lordstown Motors presently has a consensus price target of $14.78, suggesting a potential upside of 39.41%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential downside of 1.57%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lordstown Motors N/A -49.46% -37.35% Lordstown Motors Competitors -421.80% 2.25% -0.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lordstown Motors and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lordstown Motors N/A -$100.56 million -10.19 Lordstown Motors Competitors $52.36 billion $1.86 billion 36.76

Lordstown Motors’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors’ competitors have a beta of 1.47, suggesting that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lordstown Motors competitors beat Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

