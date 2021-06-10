Head to Head Review: MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) & Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY)

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) and Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

MSG Networks has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MSG Networks and Promotora de Informaciones’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MSG Networks $685.80 million 1.27 $185.22 million $2.92 5.27 Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.62 -$204.17 million N/A N/A

MSG Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Promotora de Informaciones.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for MSG Networks and Promotora de Informaciones, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MSG Networks 2 2 1 0 1.80 Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

MSG Networks presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 21.98%. Given MSG Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MSG Networks is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.8% of MSG Networks shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of MSG Networks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MSG Networks and Promotora de Informaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MSG Networks 28.10% -36.42% 19.58% Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A

Summary

MSG Networks beats Promotora de Informaciones on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc. engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands. The company was formerly known as The Madison Square Garden Company and changed its name to MSG Networks Inc. in October 2015. MSG Networks Inc. was founded in 1969 and is based in New York, New York.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

