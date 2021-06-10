Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 8,635 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,764 shares in the company, valued at $6,743,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84.

On Monday, April 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.22. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 100,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 15,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 74,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

