HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s previous close.

HQY has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

HQY opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.67, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. HealthEquity has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 0.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total transaction of $421,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HealthEquity by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 325,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,681,000 after buying an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

