HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in HEICO by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 23,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,326,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HEICO alerts:

Shares of HEI stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.86. 12 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 2.73. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $92.45 and a one year high of $148.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.68. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 77.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The business had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

In other HEICO news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total value of $130,895.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEI. Benchmark increased their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI).

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.