HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HLLGY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HLLGY opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.51.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

