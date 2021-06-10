Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIBB. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Hibbett Sports by 112.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 52.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

Hibbett Sports stock opened at $84.81 on Thursday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,349.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William G. Quinn sold 3,978 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total transaction of $290,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $369,071.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

