HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 82.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 86,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,282,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 522,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 11.7% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 141,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

Shares of TSCO opened at $181.04 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

