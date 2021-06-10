HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FS Development Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $199,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $249,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in FS Development Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $3,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Development Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06. FS Development Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $11.17.

FS Development Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

