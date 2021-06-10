HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,217,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after purchasing an additional 119,732 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 799,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,117,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 408,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 89,549 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 125,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO stock opened at $52.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.07. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $53.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

