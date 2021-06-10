HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nevro by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,847,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $536,762,000 after acquiring an additional 127,573 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after purchasing an additional 204,465 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 750,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,740,000 after purchasing an additional 63,835 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 428,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.90.

NVRO stock opened at $153.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.75. Nevro Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $111.87 and a fifty-two week high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

