Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.40.

HIMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMS stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.13. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -58.48 and a beta of -0.11.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

