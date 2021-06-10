Hiscox (LON:HSX) Price Target Lowered to GBX 898 at Barclays

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 949.56 ($12.41).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox stock opened at GBX 786.12 ($10.27) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 823.66. The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27. Hiscox has a 52 week low of GBX 678.45 ($8.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,120 ($14.63).

In related news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 829 ($10.83) per share, with a total value of £13,570.73 ($17,730.25). Also, insider Roberts S. Childs acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 818 ($10.69) per share, for a total transaction of £52,352 ($68,398.22).

Hiscox Company Profile

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.