Hive (HIVE) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $160.07 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000199 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000204 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002026 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 408,804,117 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

