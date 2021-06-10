Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 52-Week High at $263.50

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 263.50 ($3.44) and last traded at GBX 254 ($3.32), with a volume of 261599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.33).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BOWL. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 238.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £418.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.29, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers. It operates a portfolio of 64 centers in the United Kingdom under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF, and Puttstars brands. Hollywood Bowl Group plc was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

