Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Cap Achieves $9.48 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $9.48 million and approximately $126,410.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00061737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00176303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.51 or 0.00200065 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $474.08 or 0.01308041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36,181.33 or 0.99827928 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002929 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

