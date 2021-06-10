Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 7.10 ($0.09). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 1,881,103 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.58. The firm has a market cap of £119.01 million and a P/E ratio of -35.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.43.

About Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

