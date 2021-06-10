Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Trading Up 1%

Hostelworld Group plc (LON:HSW) shares were up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 98.20 ($1.28) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27). Approximately 68,304 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 347,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.25).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 95.42. The stock has a market cap of £112.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

About Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW)

Hostelworld Group plc operates an online hostel booking platform worldwide. The company offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. It operates through its Hostelworld brand. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing, and research and development services.

