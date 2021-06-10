Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-750 million.

Shares of HOV stock traded down $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. 254,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,704. Hovnanian Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $146.34. The company has a market capitalization of $575.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.43.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

