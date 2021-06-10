Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $517.99 million-523.53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $553.63 million.

Several brokerages have commented on HTHT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huazhu Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $55.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,766. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -333.86 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02. Huazhu Group has a 1 year low of $32.45 and a 1 year high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

