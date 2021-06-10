Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. TD Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.28.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -14.36. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$3.67 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$438.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0288876 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$378,070.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

