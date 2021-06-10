HUSD Market Cap Reaches $816.11 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 10th. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $816.11 million and approximately $596.94 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00064367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00023594 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.90 or 0.00863151 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00047490 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,226.46 or 0.08519162 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 816,199,261 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

