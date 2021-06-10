Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Trading 9.3% Higher

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.00 and last traded at $12.95. 236,950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 6,285,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01.

In other Hyliion news, VP Jose Miguel Oxholm bought 3,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 56,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $935,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,553.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hyliion by 1,114.3% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

