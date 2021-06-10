Hyperion Hits One Day Trading Volume of $26,011.00 (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One Hyperion coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $26,011.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $329.17 or 0.00888987 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00049295 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,269.32 or 0.08829429 BTC.

Hyperion Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

