Hyve Hits Market Cap of $7.94 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $7.94 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00062851 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.89 or 0.00190417 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00202154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.01311189 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,154.72 or 0.99805491 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002899 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works

Hyve Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

