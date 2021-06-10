Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.06 million-78.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYW traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $7.76. 4,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.46. Hywin has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Hywin Company Profile

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, insurance brokerage, and asset management service in China. It offers privately raised products, including private securities investment funds; private equity and venture capital; privately raised funds of other assets; and real estate products, including traditional real estate fixed-income products, real estate securitization products, and real estate equity investments.

