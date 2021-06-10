I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on I-Mab in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Shares of IMAB stock opened at $76.03 on Thursday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $84.01. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in I-Mab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the first quarter worth $402,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

