i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.980-1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $204 million-220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $203.61 million.

Shares of IIIV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,637. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

IIIV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.25.

In related news, Director David M. Wilds sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $6,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,979.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

