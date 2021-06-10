Illuvium (ILV) Price Hits $55.74 on Top Exchanges

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Illuvium has a total market cap of $36.36 million and $644,178.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Illuvium coin can now be bought for approximately $55.74 or 0.00152163 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Illuvium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00061982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.37 or 0.00189378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.10 or 0.00199559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.74 or 0.01282400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,710.80 or 1.00220819 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002908 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,302 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Illuvium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Illuvium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Illuvium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.